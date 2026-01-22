For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, said he is “very close” to an alleged rape victim in a statement to the Metropolitan Police, a court has heard.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard the 19-year-old tried to reach UK police from the US after he saw the alleged victim, a woman in London, being attacked on a video call.

Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, is on trial accused of assault and two counts of rape, among other charges, against the alleged victim, who jurors have heard is friends with Mr Trump.

The court heard Mr Trump called the alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, last January 18.

Shortly afterwards he spoke to police in London after he believed she was being assaulted, the court heard, and a transcript of the call was released by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“Oh I’m calling from the US, uh I just got a call from a girl, you know, she’s getting beat up,” the transcript said Mr Trump told City of London Police in the call.

open image in gallery First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump. ( Getty )

“This was happening about eight minutes ago. I just figured out how to, how to call someone. Uh, uh it’s really an emergency.”

In the call, Mr Trump said he met the alleged victim on social media.

The transcript said Mr Trump said “I don’t think these details matter, she’s getting hurt”, when the City of London operator questioned him about how he came by the information.

“Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions,” the operator said.

“If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you.”

The court heard on Thursday that in an email reply to police in London investigating the allegations, who asked if Mr Trump would be willing to provide a witness statement, the US president’s son wrote that what he saw was “very brief indeed but indeed prevalent”.

“I didn’t expect her to pick up due to the time difference,” the email from May 2 said, jurors heard.

“The phone was picked up.

“The individual who answered was a shirtless man with darkish hair. This view lasted maybe one second… then the view flipped to the victim.”

The court heard the email continued: “I made two of my friends call the Met Police in the UK, even though they are in the US.

“As per evidence, I do not have any. I was told by the victim who I am very close with that this individual was giving her difficulty for a long time.”

Jurors heard that police replied to the email from Mr Trump and did not receive a response to that or to a follow-up email sent on July 1.

Rumiantsev, who wore a blue suit and white shirt in the dock, denies assault, actual bodily harm, two counts of rape, intentional strangulation and perverting the course of justice by pressuring the woman to withdraw her complaints.

The trial continues.