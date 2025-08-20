Manhunt launched after woman ‘raped in broad daylight’ in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are appealing for information after reports that a woman was raped in a park in East Sussex.

The incident at Barrack Hall Park, in Bexhill, was reported just after 5.30pm on Monday, Sussex Police said.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, is receiving support from specially trained officers, the force said.

Sussex Police described the alleged perpetrator as a white man wearing a short-sleeved top and trousers. He is not believed to be known to the victim.

The force said officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in or around Barrack Hall Park, or near the entrance, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday 18 August.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have captured video footage in the park around that time – including on mobile phones, dashcams, or other devices – to come forward, as this could provide vital evidence.

Officers are also looking at CCTV in the area.

Detective Inspector James Meanwell said: “We understand this incident will cause significant concern within the local community. We want to assure residents that we are working tirelessly, with dedicated patrols in place to provide reassurance and visibility while we carry out a thorough investigation.

“The victim in this investigation will continue to receive the full support of specialist officers.

“We are particularly appealing to anyone who may have been in Barrack Hall Park, or its vicinity, around the time of the offence to get in touch immediately.”

Reports can be made online on Sussex Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting Operation Calcot.