For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been left in a “life threatening” condition after being stabbed at a London railway station, British Transport Police (BTP) have said.

Police officers and paramedics rushed to Barnes Station in south west London after the attack unfolded at around 7.10am on Thursday.

The first ambulance arrived at the scene in just one minute, according to London Ambulance Service.

The station is currently closed and all trains have been cancelled. Commuters have been asked to use other means of transport.

Disruption to train services serving the station is expected to last until at least midday, a spokesperson for South Western Railway said.

The man has been rushed to hospital, where his injuries are said to be life-threatening and “consistent with a stabbing”, according to BTP.

No arrests have been made so far.

The spokesperson added: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 89 of 26 September.”

Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “There is absolutely no place for violence on the railway network and detectives are working at pace to investigate the incident. The station will remain closed while our initial enquiries are carried out, and the public will see increased high-visibility patrols in the area and across the network to provide reassurance.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.07am this morning (Thursday 26 September) to reports of a stabbing in Station Road, Barnes.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first of our crews arrived in one minute.

“Our crews treated a man at the scene, before taking him to a London major trauma centre by road as a priority.”

A spokesperson from South Western Railway said on X: “At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 12:00. We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.”

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “Trains are currently unable to call at Barnes in either direction due to the police dealing with an incident at the station. You may use your ticket on London Bus routes 33 and 337 in the Barnes area at no extra cost.”