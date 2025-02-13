Family of father shot dead outside London birthday party call on revellers for help

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The family of a “hardworking” father-of-two shot dead outside a birthday party in east London has pleaded for other guests to come forward and help them get justice.

Hanif Redwood, 32, was fatally wounded after a gunman attacked guests celebrating at the Factory 15 nightclub in Barking in the early hours of 13 October last year.

He was standing outside the party venue when he was hit with a single gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.

open image in gallery Police are still trying to identify Hanif Redwood's murderer ( Family Handout )

Four months on from his murder, Mr Redwood’s family are appealing for any information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect.

In a fresh appeal for information, his family said: “Hanif was a bright spark whose light has been dimmed far too soon. He was an innocent, hardworking and loving father of two, and it is heartbreaking to think that he has been taken away from us.

“As his family, we are imploring anyone with information to make their voices heard, and to help us get justice for our beloved Hanif.

“To those who may know or may have seen or heard what took place on that horrific night, any information you have will be of great value to us to help the authorities apprehend those that carried out such a dreadful act.”

Scotland Yard said two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder were subsequently released on bail.

A further seven people have since been arrested in connection with the murder but have either been released on bail or released pending further investigation.

DCI Mark Rogers, who is leading the investigation, said: “Hanif was an innocent man. His death has devastated his family and friends, as well as many in the local community.

“We have continued to support Hanif’s family and update them at every point possible. While we have made significant progress with our enquiries, we are yet to secure a conviction and get the justice that they deserve.

“I’m appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward. Were you out in Barking on that Saturday night? Perhaps you had also been at the birthday party at Factory 15 or at another event nearby? Did you see or hear the shooting or anything else that struck you as being unusual?

“Someone must have seen or heard something or must know why this shooting took place. No piece of information is too small. It could be the crucial clue that leads us to identify Hanif’s murderer.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, giving the reference 1295/13OCT. Information, including photos or videos, can also be easily uploaded to a dedicated appeal page .

To provide information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are an independent charity, separate from the police. They won’t ask for your name and can’t trace your call.