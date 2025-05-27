Man denies breaching restraining order against ex-007 producer Barbara Broccoli

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has denied 11 counts of breaching a restraining order by contacting former James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

Daniel Wilson, 36, was prohibited from contacting Broccoli by the order that was put in place at Isleworth Crown Court on July 3 2017.

Wilson, of Mostyn Road, Lambeth, appeared on video link and pleaded not guilty to each charge at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.

Broccoli, 64, and Michael G Wilson, 83, produced the James Bond franchise after the death of Albert “Cubby” Broccoli until it was announced in February this year that Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative control.

It is alleged that Wilson acted in breach of the restraining order by attempting to contact Broccoli “without reasonable excuse” on 11 dates between April 2022 and April last year.

The court heard Wilson, who wore glasses and a patterned jacket during the hearing, is currently staying in hospital.

Bail conditions had been put in place at an earlier hearing and Judge Sally-Ann Hales KC ordered that they will continue.

She told Wilson he cannot “be in possession of any device that can access the internet” or contact Broccoli directly or indirectly.

He must also live and sleep each night in a location directed by the NHS, she said.

His trial was set for July 19 2027 and Judge Hales added: “I’m afraid that is the earliest date that the court can accommodate.”

She granted that Broccoli can give evidence behind screens “given the a nature of the allegations”.

Wilson is charged with acting in breach of the restraining order on April 1, April 19, May 19, May 25, June 30 and July 6 2022.

He is also accused of doing so on March 10, April 12, April 17, April 20 and April 22 2024.

The 007 franchise had been controlled by members of the Broccoli family, either single-handedly or in partnership with others, since the first 007 movie Dr No in 1962.

Broccoli and her half-brother Wilson produced the last nine Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Spectre and No Time To Die.

They have been honoured with CBEs, and won the outstanding British film Bafta for 2012’s Skyfall along with director Sir Sam Mendes.

Amazon gained creative control of the British spy franchise following a deal which saw Eon Productions, run by Wilson and Broccoli, become co-owners with Amazon MGM Studios.