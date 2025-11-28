For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Attempted rape charges against two teenagers, which sparked widespread racially motivated riots across Northern Ireland, have been withdrawn.

The boys had been charged in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena in June.

The incident sparked days of race-related anti-immigration rioting in Ballymena, with linked sporadic outbreaks of violence in other parts of Northern Ireland.

The PPS said there had been “significant evidential developments” in the case.

The boys are aged 14 and 15 and have been in custody since they first appeared in court in June, when they addressed the court through a Romanian interpreter.

A PPS spokesperson said: “The PPS has a duty to keep prosecution decisions under consideration and take into account any change in circumstances that occurs as the case proceeds.

“Where new information or evidence becomes available, it will be considered along with all the existing information and evidence in the case and the test for prosecution applied.

“We have recently been made aware of significant evidential developments in this case.

“In light of this new evidence, it has been determined that the test for prosecution is no longer met on evidential grounds, and therefore the case should not proceed.

“The prosecution team and the police investigation team met with the complainant and her family this morning to explain the reasons for the decision.”

All charges faced by both defendants were formally withdrawn at Laganside Youth Court on Friday.

The PPS added: “All PPS decisions in this case were taken independently, impartially and in line with the code for prosecutors.

“Due to the importance of respecting the privacy, anonymity, and wellbeing of all the young people involved, including the complainant, the PPS will not be making any further comment.

“We would appeal to the public not to engage in speculation, including online, about the case.”