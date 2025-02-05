Man charged with murder of his one-month-old son

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been charged with the murder of his one-month-old son more than two years ago.

Tony Bartlett, of Axminster, Devon, is accused of the murder of his son Atticus Bartlett, who died on 23 July 2022.

The 38-year-old appeared before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Lorett Spierenburg said: “This is a deeply sad case in which a young baby, who was only a few weeks old, has tragically lost their life.

“An extensive police investigation has been carried out, led by our Major Crime Investigation Team, over the past two-and-a-half years which has led to Bartlett being charged and appearing in court this week.

“This remains a deeply upsetting time for Atticus’ family. Our thoughts are with them and we will continue to provide them with specialist support as legal proceedings progress. We would please ask on their behalf that their privacy is respected.”

Det Supt Spierenburg added: “We understand this development will likely cause a great deal of shock and upset in Chard and the local neighbourhood team will be available to assist anyone who has concerns.

“The full details of what happened will be presented in court during subsequent hearings and therefore we’d please request people are patient and do not speculate on the circumstances at this time.

“Such speculation will likely not only cause further distress to Atticus’ family, but also could prejudice the future legal proceedings and prevent the defendant from having the right to a fair trial.”

More follows...