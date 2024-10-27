Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged after three-week-old dies in road crash

Craig Nunn, of Sandy Lane, Stockport, has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, West Mercia Police confirmed

William Warnes
Sunday 27 October 2024 13:56
A 39-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a three-week-old baby died in a road collision.

Craig Nunn, of Sandy Lane, Stockport, has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, West Mercia Police confirmed.

The incident happened on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport at around 12.09am on Saturday.

Police said the collision involved a black Ford Focus and a black Suzuki Vitara.

The baby, who was in the Suzuki, died at the scene. The other two occupants, a man and a woman in their 20s, required hospital treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Ford Focus was not injured.

Nunn will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

