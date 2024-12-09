Man who assaulted protester during Middlesbrough riots ‘feared for local mosque’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who assaulted a lone protester during riots in Middlesbrough “feared repercussions for the local mosque and Asian community” after the demonstration turned violent, a court heard.

Ameer Khalile, 25, was one of a group of Asian men who ran towards the victim shouting “you white scum” and “you white racist c****” outside a pub on August 4.

He then kicked the man as he lay face down in a ditch filled with water, a judge was told.

Teesside Crown Court heard the victim had attended the protest, which took place during nationwide disorder that unfolded over the summer, with a friend but had become separated from him.

He was face down, he could quite easily have drowned Judge Richard Clews

As he tried to find his friend outside the Intrepid Explorer pub in Linthorpe Road, he saw a group of Asian men running in his direction shouting racist comments and accusing him and others of smashing up a local mosque, a judge heard.

He tried to run but tripped over some temporary fencing around roadworks and fell into a ditch filled with water, where Khalile and the other men kicked him.

The court heard Khalile ran away and was seen at the door of a pub aiming a punch at someone and kicking at the door.

He was identified in the following weeks after an appeal by police.

Khalile, of Limerick Avenue, Stockton, was jailed for 34 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

In mitigation, the court heard Khalile had heard the “rhetoric whipped up by far right extremists” in the wake of the Southport attacks, and “became caught up with the emotions” on the day after fearing there would be repercussions to the local mosque and the local Asian community.

Judge Richard Clews told Khalile the victim “had done nothing to any of you – he had been, probably, attacked because he was white”.

The judge said when the attack happened: “He was face down, he could quite easily have drowned.”

Khalile was arrested at his home in Stockton during raids by Cleveland Police on August 28 which were attended by reporters.

He swore at the media as he was filmed being led to the police van, calling reporters “muppets” and saying: “Go and get some proper news.”