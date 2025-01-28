For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenage boy has been arrested after a woman reported being raped on a dark river pathway in Kent.

Detectives were called to reports that the victim was sexually assaulted as she walked along the footpath near Beaver Road, Ashford between 8.25pm and 9pm on Friday 24 January 2025.

Officers sealed off the quiet footbridge over the Great Stour river as they reviewed CCTV and interviewed potential witnesses to the alleged sex attack.

Kent Police announced that a 17-year-old boy from nearby Romney Marsh was arrested on suspicion of rape on Monday evening.

He remains in custody while the investigation continues.

Anyone with relevant information, CCTV or dashcam footage who has yet to speak to police should call 01622 652006 quoting reference 46/13691/25.

You can also report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.