Two arrested as man dies after ‘fight’ in east London

Two people have been arrested after a man described as a “loving member of the family” died in east London earlier this week, police have said.

Police officers were called to reports of a fight at 3.52pm on Tuesday in Palmerston Road, Forest Gate.

Police and ambulance crews found Franklin Francis, 56, unresponsive upon arrival and he was subsequently taken to hospital where he died on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

It has been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police that two men aged 56 and 24 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are currently on conditional bail.

Mr Francis was from Newham, east London, and his family paid tribute to him following his passing, stating: “Franklin was a loving member of the family whose kindness and warmth touched everyone who knew him.

“His absence leaves a void that can never be filled. We will miss him dearly every single day.”

The family are being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the area, said: “We are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts are with Franklin’s family and friends.

“We are doing everything we can to find out who is responsible and have made two arrests as part of our investigation.”

Jackson also thanked those who tried to assist Mr Francis while they waited for the emergency services to arrive on Tuesday afternoon following the “isolated incident”.

“I’d also like to thank the members of the public who helped the victim until officers and paramedics arrived on the scene.

“We understand this incident will cause concern within the local community and want to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident.”

Police have asked anyone with information on the incident to contact them on 101 or online quoting CAD4783/25Nov.