Ten men arrested in Bradford police probe over historic child sex abuse

Police have arrested ten men in Bradford as part of a probe into historic child sex abuse.

The suspects, aged between 49 and 71, were brought in for questioning over offences involving six victims aged between 13 and 15 and date back from 1994 to 1997, West Yorkshire Police said.

All ten men have been bailed pending further enquiries, according to the force. They said safeguarding and protecting children was a “top priority” for them, adding they are “committed” to the investigation of both recent and historic sexual offences involving children.

A statement from the force said: “Police investigating non-recent reports of child sexual abuse in Bradford have arrested ten men as part of an arrest operation.

“The individuals were arrested from addresses in Bradford. Ten men, aged between 49 and 71 have been interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.

open image in gallery The men have all been bailed pending further enquiries (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Archive )

“The allegations relate to offences, which are reported to have occurred in the District between 1994 and 1997 and relate to six victims who were aged 13 to 15 at the time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Greenbank of Bradford District Police, added: “Safeguarding and protecting children remains the top priority for West Yorkshire Police. This investigation demonstrates the Force’s ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent and heinous crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation; we work closely with our partners and charities to support victims, bring perpetrators to justice and to make our communities safer.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kinds of offences.”