For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Anthony Williams has been charged with seven further offences following the stabbing spree on a high-speed train in Cambridgeshire on November 1, and will appear in court later on Wednesday, British Transport Police said.

The 32-year-old has been charged with the attempted murder of a 14-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a 22-year-old man in Peterborough in separate incidents, and attempted grievous bodily harm of a 22-year-old in the city, all on October 31.

Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough, is also accused of affray and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Ritzy Barbers in Peterborough, theft of knives from an Asda supermarket in Stevenage and assaulting a 31-year-old man on a train travelling between Hitchin and Biggleswade, all on October 31.

BTP Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “These are a significant set of new charges. Our investigation into the awful incident at Huntingdon has also focused on other offences previously reported to police or identified by our investigation.

“We have worked closely with our colleagues in Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police alongside the Crown Prosecution Service to bring these charges.

“I would once again like to stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation.”

Williams was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 3 charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the incident on the train, which led to 11 people being treated at hospital.