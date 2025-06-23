Man charged with murder of woman found stabbed to death after gas explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with the murder of Annabel Rook, who was found stabbed following a gas explosion at her home.

Clifton George, 44, is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life and will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.

Ms Rook, who worked for charity MamaSuze CIC, which she co-founded, was found fatally injured at a house in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, north-east London, just before 5am on 17 June.

open image in gallery Emergency services at the scene in Stoke Newington ( Lily Shanagher/PA Wire )

Emergency services were called to reports of a gas explosion with a person trapped inside, with Ms Rook sadly declared dead at the scene.

In a statement. her family said: “The family are struggling to come to terms with this terrible tragedy. We have lost our beautiful daughter, sister, friend and mother. Annabel was a truly wonderful woman. She touched the hearts of so many.

"She gave her life to helping the vulnerable and the disadvantaged whether it was in refugee camps in Africa or setting up MamaSuze in London, to enhance the lives of survivors of forced displacement and gender-based violence.

"We would really appreciate it if our privacy could be respected.”

The front bay window of the property was completely blown out that morning, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street.

Two children, aged seven and nine, were also taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident but are not thought to have been inside the home when the explosion happened.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were also called to the scene.

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with the family and friends of Annabel as they navigate this devastating loss.

“We ask that the public refrain from speculation and respect their privacy at this time, and we thank the Hackney community for their ongoing support.”