Woman charged with murder of two-year-old girl found in village pond

Annabel Mackey, 2, was discovered at Kingsley Pond after she went missing from her home nearby

Bryony Gooch
Tuesday 04 March 2025 13:23 EST
(The Independent)

A woman has been charged with the murder of two-year-old Annabel Mackey found in a village pond in East Hampshire.

The toddler was discovered at Kingsley Pond in September 2023, after she went missing from her home nearby.

Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger has been remanded into custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story - more to follow

