Woman charged with murder of two-year-old girl found in village pond

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman has been charged with the murder of two-year-old Annabel Mackey found in a village pond in East Hampshire.

The toddler was discovered at Kingsley Pond in September 2023, after she went missing from her home nearby.

Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger has been remanded into custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story - more to follow