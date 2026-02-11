For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A turkey butcher has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of her girlfriend, whose body she dismembered and buried in a garden more than 15 years ago.

Anna Podedworna, 40, killed Izabela Zablocka before binding her “like a chicken” with electrical tape and interring her remains in bin bags within a “filthy, makeshift grave”.

The 30-year-old mother of one’s remains were discovered by police officers last June, beneath concrete hardstanding in the garden of a terraced house in Princes Street, Normanton, Derby. Zablocka had shared the property with Podedworna after they relocated to the UK from Poland together.

Zablocka stopped contacting her family in August 2010, and Podedworna had denied knowing where she was at the time.

Zablocka’s daughter, Katarzyna Zablocka, who stayed in Poland as a child when her mother moved to the UK, said in a statement that she has spent her entire adult life “looking for answers” about the disappearance.

Podedworna was convicted of murder, preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice on Tuesday after a three-week trial.

open image in gallery Izabela Zablocka was murdered and dismembered by her girlfriend, Anna Podedworna ( Derbyshire Police )

The defendant, of Boyer Street, Derby, sat in the dock at Derby Crown Court wearing a grey sweatshirt, black glasses and her hair tied in a bun when Mrs Justice Williams KC sentenced her on Wednesday.

In her sentencing remarks, the judge said: “Your crimes and Izabela’s gruesome fate only came to light in 2025.

“As a result of your violent, manipulative and cruel actions, Katarzyna grew up not knowing what happened to her beloved mother.

“Your actions caused untold misery and trauma to Izabela’s family who were left with no idea where she was or what had befallen her.”

She added: “I am sure you killed her in anger and frustration rather than when you were attacked by her.”

Podedworna, who has two young children of her own, told the jury that she was acting in self-defence when she hit Zablocka with a horse figurine and killed her, before trying to cover up the fatal act by cutting and hiding the body.

open image in gallery Anna Podedworna told the jury she was acting in self defence when she hit her partner and killed her ( Derbyshire Police )

The court heard that Zablocka had presented as a man but could not afford gender reassignment surgery, which caused tension between the couple.

Prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC had said that “mounting pressure” caused Podedworna to “crack”, and email the police last year, when a Polish television journalist flew to the UK to interview her.

In an impact statement read to the court, Zablocka’s daughter, also known as Kasia, said: “As a young child I was incredibly close to my mother.

“She was my whole world so the fact she suddenly vanished from my life without a single word of explanation was a horrific experience for me.

“This sudden void left a deep wound in my psyche that has stayed with me to this day.

“In my heart I always felt that my mother did not leave me on purpose.

“I remembered how much she loved me when I was little.

“It was this certainty – that I mattered to her – that gave me the strength to spend my entire adult life looking for answers – what really happened that caused our contact to break off so suddenly?”

open image in gallery Zablocka’s daughter said she has spent her entire adult life ‘looking for answers’ about the disappearance ( Derbyshire Police )

Mr Aspden previously told the jury that Podedworna tried to cover up the murder with a series of “deliberate, calculated, gruesome and time-consuming acts” over several days.

She took two weeks off work from a poultry factory called Cranberry Foods in Scropton, Derbyshire, after Zablocka last made contact with her family in Poland.

Her work in the factory as a skilled butcher involved “skinning, deboning, and portioning out turkey carcasses using a large knife”, the prosecutor had said.

In a statement released by police, Zablocka’s daughter added: “I felt subconsciously that she must have had some sort of accident, or something bad must have happened.

“Even if she had ended up homeless, she would have still managed to make contact with me and my grandma.

“But I never expected that the search for my mum would have ended in these circumstances.

“It is heartbreaking, but I do also feel a great sense of satisfaction because I never gave up, and if it wasn’t for that determination to find out the truth, we wouldn’t be in the place we are now. I never gave up.”