Footballer Andy Carroll faces trial over alleged breach of non-molestation order

Former England footballer Andy Carroll faces trial after indicating a not guilty plea to breaching a non-molestation order.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool striker indicated the plea at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who currently plays for National League South club Dagenham & Redbridge, played nine matches for England between 2010 and 2012, scoring twice, including one goal at Euro 2012.

open image in gallery Andy Carroll was using crutches and had a foot brace on for his court appearance (Yui Mok /PA)

Wearing a green coat and using crutches with a foot brace on his left foot, Carroll spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the brief hearing.

Asked if he would like to be tried in a magistrates or crown court, Carroll said: “Crown please.”

District Judge Roy Brown bailed Carroll and he will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 4.

The judge told Carroll: “Your next appearance at court will be at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

“On that occasion you will be asked to enter a plea, if it remains a not guilty plea then arrangements will be made for a trial.”

Asked if he would like to sit rather than stand by a court clerk, Carroll said: “I’m ok, I’ll stand.”

Carroll began his professional career with Newcastle United before transferring to Liverpool for £35 million in 2011, later playing for West Ham, Reading and West Brom among other teams.