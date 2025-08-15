Police seize £180,000 Aston Martin deposit from Andrew Tate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have seized £180,000 from Andrew Tate after a court heard he paid the money for a special edition Aston Martin through tax evasion and money laundering.

Devon and Cornwall Police obtained account freezing and forfeiture orders at Westminster Magistrates' Court for the Valhalla supercar deposit.

The funds add to almost £2.7m of criminal assets seized from Mr Tate and his brother Tristan, since December 2024.

The police action was submitted to the court on the same basis as previous applications made by the force last year.

At that time, Judge Goldspring said in his judgment that he was satisfied of the "overall criminality of deliberate and dishonest cheat of the revenue".

He added that the Tate brothers had "engaged in long-standing conduct to evade their tax".

The pair had not opposed the latest account freezing and forfeiture orders, the police statement said.

Sarah Clarke KC, representing Devon and Cornwall Police, told the court the funds deposited with Aston Martin originally came from a Coinbase cryptocurrency account.

The account held multiple cryptocurrencies purchased with funds derived from the Tate brothers’ business activities. No tax or VAT had been paid on the funds, which had been laundered through the bank accounts that were the subject of the previous applications, the court heard.

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “This latest judgement follows on from our applications made against the Tate brothers, which resulted in a successful ruling in December 2024 and the forfeiture of nearly £2.7 million of criminal funds.

“From the outset, we aimed to demonstrate that Andrew and Tristan Tate evaded their tax obligations and laundered money. We succeeded in doing exactly that and we have succeeded again this week.

“This further successful outcome shows how we will relentlessly pursue all criminal funds without fear or favour.

In a statement, the force said the money would be distributed in line with the Proceeds of Crime Act and would benefit communities, victims of crime and vulnerable people, while the Treasury would receive 50 per cent to be spent on public services.

Mr Tate, a former professional kickboxer, faces a civil trial at the High Court next summer over claims of rape and sexual violence brought by four women.

He and his brother are also facing prosecution in Romania over allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.