No criminal charges over civil claims made by four women against Andrew Tate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate will face no criminal charges over allegations made by multiple women who are suing him in a High Court civil case.

The four women have accused the former professional kickboxer of sexual violence, including grabbing one by the throat on several occasions in 2015, assaulting her with a belt and pointing a gun at her face.

Mr Tate’s barristers told an earlier court hearing that there was “total denial of wrongdoing”.

On Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the legal test to bring criminal charges had not been met.

A spokesman said: “We undertook a further review of a case file in relation to allegations of assault and rape between 2013 and 2015.

“Following careful consideration of the evidence provided by Hertfordshire Constabulary, we concluded that our legal test for prosecution was not met, and that no further action should be taken.

“We have informed all parties of our decision and offered to meet with the complainants to explain our reasoning in more detail.”

open image in gallery The women have accused Andrew Tate of sexual violence, including grabbing one by the throat on several occasions in 2015, assaulting her with a belt and pointing a gun at her face ( Getty Images )

Mr Tate’s UK solicitor, Andrew Ford, welcomed the decision.

He said: “Despite much external pressure the evidence speaks for itself in this case and the Crown Prosecution Service have rightly confirmed the evidence is inadequate to provide any realistic prospect of conviction.

“The reason the CPS made this decision will become obvious when the evidence is played out during the civil proceedings.

“We are glad that this is yet another example of a potential criminal case against Andrew Tate falling by the wayside.”

The women brought a civil case against Tate at the High Court after the Crown Prosecution Service originally decided not to prosecute in 2019.

Three of the British accusers were the subject of an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary, which was closed that year.