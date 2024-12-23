Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

15-year-old boy dies after road collision as police continue enquiries

Woman, 29, arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs

Athena Stavrou
Monday 23 December 2024 07:04 EST
(Google Maps)

A 15-year-old boy has died days after he sustained serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Andover.

Hampshire police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the boy was hit by a silver Ford Fiesta on New Street at around 5pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but has now passed away, the force said on Monday.

A 29-year-old woman from Andover has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation pending further enquiries.

Hampshire police said: “At around 6pm on Saturday (21 December) a silver Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on New Street near to ATS Tyres.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and has now sadly passed away. His family are being supported by specialist officers as detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the incident.

As part of our enquiries the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Andover, has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with footage or information is asked to please make contact with Hampsire police by calling 101 and quoting the reference 44240554969.

