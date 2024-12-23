For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 15-year-old boy has died days after he sustained serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Andover.

Hampshire police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the boy was hit by a silver Ford Fiesta on New Street at around 5pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but has now passed away, the force said on Monday.

A 29-year-old woman from Andover has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs. She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation pending further enquiries.

At around 6pm on Saturday (21 December) a silver Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on New Street near to ATS Tyres.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and has now sadly passed away. His family are being supported by specialist officers as detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to please make contact with Hampsire police by calling 101 and quoting the reference 44240554969.