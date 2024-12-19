Senior anti-terror detective ‘unconvinced’ views of extremists change with time

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One of Scotland’s top counter-terrorism officers has said he is “unconvinced” the views of extremists change with time, after a neo-Nazi extremist was jailed.

Alan Edward, 55, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday after he was convicted of 14 charges, including four terrorism offences.

Police said the father-of-one idolised Anders Breivik, a Norwegian neo-Nazi terrorist who killed eight people in a car bomb and then shot 69 others dead in 2011.

Edward was found guilty of possession of a cross-bow, machete, sword, knuckleduster, and arrowheads, which were said to give rise to “the suspicion that your possession was for the purpose in connection with the commission or preparation or instigation of an act of terror”.

He was also convicted of inviting support for proscribed terror group National Action.

During sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, defence lawyer Allan MacLeod said Edward is “focused on the future” and has no intention of repeating his crimes.

But Detective Superintendent Stephen Clark, Police Scotland’s head of counter-terrorism, told reporters later he is doubtful that extremists’ views truly change with time.

He said: “I remain unconvinced that people’s views will change just because they’re old, but there are mechanisms in place that whilst individuals remain within the prison establishments, that we try and dissuade them from holding such ideological views.

“We have means of trying to manage those individuals once they do get released from prison, whenever that may be, and we have a robust management policy in place to ensure they don’t continue to harm communities.”

The sentence handed down by the court is a good vindication of how this is viewed both with the police and the court system Detective Superintendent Stephen Clark

Judge Fiona Tait handed Edward a 15-year extended sentence, comprising 10 years in prison and five years of supervision on licence following his release.

Asked if he believes Edward was a “ticking time-bomb” who would have eventually moved from rhetoric to physical violence, Mr Clark said: “Mr Edward through our investigations had clearly breached terrorism legislation by what he had posted online.

“While we uncovered a cache of weaponry which does look very concerning, there was no indication that he was targeting a particular location or individuals necessarily.

“Had that been the case, then we would assure he would be taken off the streets, which is exactly what our officers did.”

In a message to those who have similar views to Edward, he added: “Today’s sentencing demonstrates exactly how Police Scotland will robustly investigate individuals who have such views and who breach terrorism legislation.

“The sentence handed down by the court is a good vindication of how this is viewed both with the police and the court system.”