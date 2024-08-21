Support truly

Colleagues of a delivery driver killed as a thief stole his van have paid tribute to him as a “dedicated and cherished” friend and confidant, whose loss has devastated them.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor returned to his van in Leeds after delivering a package on Tuesday evening to discover the theft taking place.

But the suspect drove off at speed with Mr Kondor dragged along while partially out of the passenger door of the vehicle, before being left injured in the street.

As he lay unconscious and seriously injured in Heights Drive, Wortley, passers-by went to Mr Kondor’s aid and ambulance staff gave emergency treatment, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It is understood Mr Kondor was delivering Amazon packages while working for SP Transport Group, which is partnered with the company. His van was later found by police several miles away from the scene of the theft.

The van was recovered a short time later ( West Yorkshire Police )

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

SP Transport Group operations manager Mike Neill wrote on a fundraising web page set up for Mr Kondor’s family: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved colleague, Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

“Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family, who tragically lost his life on August 20, 2024, during a struggle that occurred in the midst of a van theft. This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated.

“Claudiu was more than just a colleague – he was a friend, a confidant, and a valued member of our team.

“His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.

“The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu.”

The fundraising drive, which will go towards funeral costs, legal expenses “and any other unforeseen challenges” had raised nearly £6,000 in the first few hours of its launch.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said it was a truly shocking incident, adding: “We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident.

“That appeal covers the circumstances of the van being stolen in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm; the journey it took along Heights Drive to where the victim was found; its movements as it fled the scene there; and its movements before being found abandoned in Highlands Walk in Belle Isle, which is about six miles away.”

A spokesman for Amazon said: “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver’s loved ones, family and colleagues at our delivery service provider. We will do all that we can to assist police with their investigations.”