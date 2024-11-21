For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Essex Police have closed an investigation into columnist Allison Pearson for alleged incitement of racial hatred over a social media post.

The force said it would be conducting an independent review will be launched into the force’s handling of the case which centred around a now-deleted X/Twitter post published last year.

The Daily Telegraph journalist said she was wearing her dressing gown when two constables from Essex Police knocked on her door on Remembrance Sunday.

News of the visit sparked a backlash, including from former Conservative prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who both called the incident “appalling”, and X owner Elon Musk.

Essex Police had been carrying out an investigation under the Public Order Act but said on Thursday that it decided to take “no further action” after the Crown Prosecution Service advised that no charges should be brought.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We investigate crimes reported to us without fear or favour. We’re sometimes faced with allegations of crime where people have strong opposing views.

“That’s why we work so hard to remain impartial and to investigate allegations, regardless of where they might lead.”

In response to the investigation being dropped, Pearson said on Thursday night that she was “relieved”.

“I am imminently relieved but also it has been a dreadful experience, waking up, and going to sleep with dread,” she told The Telegraph. “Waking up in the small hours thinking I am under police investigation, that’s not nice for anyone let alone a law-abiding citizen.

“I feel angry with Essex Police, I do not believe there was ever any case to answer, I was expressing my opinion in what I thought was a free society.”

Speaking on her Planet Normal podcast, Ms Pearson said the visit by Essex Police “upset” her.

“Whatever I did or didn’t tweet, if somebody found it offensive, that to me is still not a reason for two policemen to come to my house on a Sunday morning,” she said.

Senior Conservatives also responded to the investigation coming to a halt. Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “It should never have come to this. Police time should only be spent on criminality or behaviour likely to lead imminently to criminality.

“I urge the government to urgently change the guidelines on NCHIs to stop it happening again.”

The post concerned has been reported to be a repost made by Ms Pearson while tensions over the policing of Gaza protests were high.

It included a picture of a group of people of colour holding a flag which said “Pakistan” standing with members of Greater Manchester Police, The Guardian reported. The flag held in the photo is used by proponents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a Pakistani political party.

Ms Pearson allegedly wrote a post targeting the Metropolitan Police, which read according to The Guardian: “How dare they. Invited to pose for a photo with lovely peaceful British Friends of Israel on Saturday police refused. Look at this lot smiling with the Jew haters.”

The columnist deleted the post “after the mistake was pointed out”, The Telegraph - which Ms Pearson works for - reported.