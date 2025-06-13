For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A body armour wearing man armed with Molotov cocktails and a hatchet who stabbed a police officer and knocked another unconscious has been jailed for life.

Alexander Dighton, 28, arrived at Talbot Green Police Station in Rhondda Cynon Taf shortly before 7pm, where he lit a petrol bomb and threw it at a police van on January 31.

Central Criminal Court heard how Dighton failed to ignite a petrol bomb and attempted to start a fire by pouring lighter fluid over the van before smashing the windows of two vehicles using a pole.

When approached by officers, Dighton said “I’m fed up, I’m done”, before launching his attack.

Attempts to restrain Dighton using a Taser were unsuccessful because of the body armour he was wearing.

Dighton swung a pole at one officer, punched one in the head and stabbed another in the thigh, narrowly missing his femoral artery.

Two of the three injured officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

In a police interview after the attack, Dighton, of Pontyclun, said he did not consider the scope of damage, “merely that blood had to be spilt”.

open image in gallery Talbot Green police station in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales ( Google Maps )

He previously admitted 10 charges relating to the incident, including attempting to murder Detective Constable Jack Cotton and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Sergeant Richard Coleman.

Dighton also admitted assaulting Pc Joshua Emlyn and threatening Pc Stephanie Fleming with an adapted wooden pole.

Prosecuting, Nicholas Hearn described how Dighton’s sister had reported him to Prevent due to concerns he held “racist and anti-Muslim views” and was likely to be involved with incel groups.

The incel movement is made up of people who find themselves unsuccessful in relationships, often harbouring extreme and misogynistic views.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC sentenced Dighton, who had been referred to the anti-terrorism programme Prevent in January 2024, to life imprisonment and ordered him to serve a minimum of 22 years.

The judge told the defendant, who represented himself in court, that the offences had “a terrorist connection”.

He said: “It is clear that you continue to hold entrenched views.

“Other than the early guilty pleas, there is little else to be said to your credit.”

open image in gallery Alexander Dighton was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court in London ( PA Archive )

The judge said the police officers that encountered Dighton were experienced.

He added: “Whilst they accept potential violence and difficult confrontations are part of the role of being a police officer, they were all deeply shocked by the nature and ferocity of your attack.”

Speaking ahead of sentencing, Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones praised the officers who attended the incident, saying they showed “absolutely exceptional bravery and professionalism”.

Bethan David, Head of the Counter Terrorism Division for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Alexander Dighton wanted to attack the government and the state.

“By his own admission, he wanted to take the life of a police officer, to cause damage and spill blood. We were able to show that Dighton’s attack was not only pre-meditated and meticulously planned, but that his motivations were connected to terrorism.

“While it is not a criminal offence to hold extreme or offensive views, it is one to carry out attempted murder and attack police officers because of them.

“He pleaded guilty, and his sentencing today reflects the severity of his actions.”