Police release CCTV as they hunt young mother’s killer after e-bike hit-and-run

Police investigating the murder of a 25-year-old mother have released a CCTV image of a woman they believe has vital information as the investigation continues into the fatal hit-and-run.

Alana Armstrong died after being knocked off an e-bike by a suspected Land Rover after being tailed down a country road in Derbyshire.

The mother-of-one, from Tibshelf, died at the scene of the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley, at around 8pm on Tuesday, while the driver of the vehicle drove off without stopping.

Derbyshire Constabulary have now appealed for information about a woman who was pictured outside The White Swan, in Meden Square, shortly before 8pm.

Police said the collision involved an e-bike and a dark coloured 4×4, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, which followed two e-bikes before ramming one of them – causing the rider and pillion passenger Ms Armstrong to fall off the bike.

open image in gallery Alana Armstrong died at the scene after her e-bike was hit by a suspected Land Rover (Derbyshire Police/PA) ( PA )

The car then drove off without stopping.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he needed to have his leg amputated below the knee.

Two people, a man and a woman both in their 30s from the Skegby area of Nottinghamshire, who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been released without charge.

Anyone who saw a dark coloured Land Rover Discovery, believed to be manufactured between 2004 and 2009, in and around the Pleasley area before 8pm on Tuesday has been urged by police to come forward.

The vehicle was last seen on Rowthorne Lane where it turned right onto the A617 towards New Houghton, the force said.

Officers believe that there were two people in the car, a male driver and a female passenger.

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby said: “Alana was just 25 – and a mum to a six-year-old boy.

“Her little boy, along with her wider family, will never get the chance to see her again, hug her again, spend Christmas together or celebrate all those milestones.

“My thoughts, as well as those of the whole force and community, are with them at this time.”

He added: “As an officer, as a member of the local community, and as a father, I am devastated for her little boy, her family, and her friends and we will do all we can to find those responsible.”