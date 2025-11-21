For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Afghan national has admitted one count of raping a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, who appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday alongside co-defendant Mohammad Kabir, also aged 23, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty of one count of raping a child under the age of 13 on July 22.

Mulakhil, of no fixed abode, previously denied abducting a child, three counts of rape of a child under 13, and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 at a hearing in August.

At that same hearing, Kabir, also of no fixed abode, denied attempting to take a child, aiding and abetting rape of a child under 13, and intentional strangulation of the girl.

The defendants, who Warwickshire Police previously confirmed are Afghan nationals, were aided by interpreters during Friday’s hearing in front of Judge Kristina Montgomery KC.

Kabir spoke only to confirm his name, while Mulakhil confirmed his name and entered his guilty plea when he was rearraigned on one count of rape.

The allegations against the two men led to protests outside Nuneaton’s Town Hall on August 9, when St George’s Cross flags and Union flags were held as protesters marched along the high street and chanted “Stop the boats” and “We want our country back”.

Mulakhil and Kabir are expected to face a trial on January 26.

Addressing the defendants in the dock, Judge Montgomery said: “You will both be produced before the court on December 12.

“On that occasion, there will be further directions made and the complainant witness in the case will be in attendance to be cross-examined.

“You should both reflect carefully on your position before that takes place.

“You are both remanded into custody.”