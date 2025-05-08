Nine arrested after group celebrated Adolf Hitler’s birthday at Oldham pub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nine people have been arrested after a group tricked staff at an Oldham pub and held a celebration of Adolf Hitler’s birthday last month.

Members of the north west branch of the far-right British Movement gathered at the Duke of Edinburgh pub on Saturday 23 April and posted pictures online of themselves eating a cake with swastika icing.

Images shared on their website showed three men, with their faces pixelated, holding a Swastika flag, SS bolts and the Iron Cross, with the caption that they had met up to “celebrate the 136th birthday of Uncle A”.

The venue was reportedly unaware of the party and contacted the police the following day. The pub’s operator, Craft Union Pubs, said it was “absolutely appalled” by the event.

open image in gallery The alleged birthday party took place at the Duke of Edinburgh pub in Oldham ( Google Maps )

In a series of morning raids, nine men have been arrested by Greater Manchester Police at various locations across Rochdale, Bolton, Trafford, Stockport, and Southport.

Weapons seized included swords, imitation firearms, a crossbow and a suspected grenade, which has been declared safe after an investigation by the explosive ordnance disposal unit.

The force said it had been in contact with counter terrorism policing who have “offered advice” on some of the seized materials, with scenes remaining in place while officers continue to search addresses.

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker of Greater Manchester Police said: “Due to the nature of the materials we recovered at the warrants today, we have liaised with colleagues at CTPNW. This is a matter of course, and it very much remains a GMP led investigation.

She added: “We must take action when concerns are raised, and where weapons are suspected, to ensure people are free to live without fear of intimidation or harm.

“Public safety is at the forefront of our investigation, and as always, we ask that you remain vigilant, and if you have any information or concerns, then to contact us.”