Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police give update on investigation in case of ice hockey player’s death on ice

Adam Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world

Dave Higgens
Monday 02 September 2024 10:24
Flower tributes for Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson rest outside the Motorpoint Arena before a memorial ice hockey game
Flower tributes for Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson rest outside the Motorpoint Arena before a memorial ice hockey game (Copyright 2023The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has been rebailed, police said.

Mr Johnson died on October 28 last year after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

The 29-year-old American, who was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers, died in hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November and then bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

Adam Johnson’s death in October 2023 shocked the sport of ice hockey (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Adam Johnson’s death in October 2023 shocked the sport of ice hockey (Bradley Collyer/PA). (PA Archive)

On Monday, he was rebailed until November 11, the force confirmed in a statement.

It added: “Our investigation is ongoing, and our thoughts remain with Adam’s family.

“If there are any developments in the investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively on the South Yorkshire Police website.”

Mr Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world, especially as the incident was witnessed by thousands of fans at the arena in Sheffield.

In January, Sheffield’s senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, suspended her investigation while the police inquiry took its course.

It emerged later that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she is “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action has been taken – or why action has not been taken.

Neck guards have been mandatory in the Elite League (EIHL), in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, since January 1.

This followed the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision in December to mandate the use of neck laceration protectors for its competitions.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in