Five injured and cars damaged after apparent acid attack at football fields

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Five people have been treated after an apparent acid attack which also left seven cars damaged.

Armed police and paramedics arrived at the Burghley Road playing fields in Corby, Northamptonshire, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday after young people on mopeds were spotted throwing a liquid substance over vehicles.

Parents were arriving with their children for football practice with Hellenic Fisher FC at the fields at the time, the Northamptonshire Telegraph reported.

Witnesses told the publication they spotted up to four motorbikes, mopeds and e-bikes travel across the fields before throwing the substance.

Five people were reportedly treated by medics after attempting to hose the liquid off the cars to help drivers, before realising it had an acidic smell.

Authorities currently believe the substance was a type of solvent or hydrochloric acid, but will carry out further tests to confirm today.

Corby police sergeant Keely Cox, from Northamptonshire Police, said on Wednesday night: "We are using all our resources this evening to catch the perpetrators. We do not believe this was a targeted attack.

"Five people have been treated although there are thankfully no serious injuries. There have been at least seven cars damaged.

"This is exactly the kind of serious incident that Operation Pacify has been set up to prevent and we will do everything we can to try to catch those responsible.”

Operation Pacify was set up to tackle motorcycle-associated crime and antisocial behaviour in Corby.