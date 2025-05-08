Woman accused of having illegal abortion in lockdown found not guilty

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman accused of having an illegal abortion during Covid lockdown has been found not guilty.

Nicola Packer, 45, took abortion medicine at home in November 2020 and later brought the foetus to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in a backpack, her trial at Isleworth Crown Court heard.

The 45-year-old cried and wiped her eyes with a tissue after she was acquitted of the charge of “unlawfully administering to herself a poison or other noxious thing” with the “intent to procure a miscarriage” at the south-west London court on Thursday.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) said the trial of Ms Packer had shown “just how outdated and harmful” current abortion law is and called for reform.

Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, who went to court to support Ms Packer during the trial, branded the investigation “cruel and unnecessary” as she too urged reform of the law.

open image in gallery Ms Packer seen at Isleworth Crown Court while she was standing trial ( PA Wire )

Ms Packer, then 41 years old, took prescribed medications mifepristone and misoprostol, when she was around 26 weeks pregnant during the second coronavirus lockdown, jurors previously heard.

The legal limit for taking medication at home for an abortion is 10 weeks. The typical full gestation term is 40 weeks and the outer limit for abortions in the UK is normally 24 weeks, though there are grounds where there are no limits.

Prosecutors had alleged Ms Packer knew she was pregnant for more than 10 weeks, which she had denied, tearfully telling the jury during her evidence that she would not have taken the medication if she had known how far along she was. She told the court: “I wouldn’t have put the baby or myself through it.”

Jurors rejected the prosecution’s case to find Ms Packer not guilty of having an illegal abortion.

Ms Packer was supported by five people in the public gallery, with some hugging each other after the verdict was read to the court.

RCOG president Dr Ranee Thakar said: “As a doctor, I am acutely aware of how vital it is that women can access essential healthcare in a safe and supportive environment.

“Restrictive abortion laws in England and Wales nurture an environment of fear, stigmatisation and criminalisation. They needlessly subject women to prolonged investigation, criminal charges, and custodial sentences for ending their own pregnancy.

“The Rex v Nicola Packer case at Isleworth Crown Court that concluded today shows just how outdated and harmful these laws have become. Abortion reform is urgently needed and now is the time for change.”

The college said it had joined with healthcare professionals and experts “from over 30 other medical, legal and public health bodies” to call on parliament to “take urgent action to protect women’s essential reproductive rights and stop these criminal proceedings”.

Ms Antoniazzi said: “It must be an immense relief for Nicola to have avoided conviction, but it is completely unacceptable that she was forced to endure the indignity and turmoil of a trial.

“Having met Nicola at the Crown Court recently, I have seen firsthand the devastating impact that this cruel and unnecessary investigation has had on her life over the last four and a half years.

“The true injustice here is the years of her life stolen by a law written decades before women had the vote, for a ‘crime’ which doesn’t even apply in two nations of the United Kingdom.

“Nicola’s experience, in her own words, includes being taken from her hospital bed to a police cell, denied timely access to essential medical care, and spending every penny she had on lawyers defending her case.

“This is utterly deplorable, and it is not justice. I do not see how this law can be defended any longer.”

The Crown Prosecution Service said its prosecutors “exercise the greatest care” when considering “traumatic cases” like the trial of Ms Packer.

The spokesperson continued: “We recognise the profound strength of feeling these cases evoke, but have a duty to apply laws passed by Parliament fairly and impartially.

“The role of the Crown Prosecution Service in this case was not to decide whether Nicola Packer’s actions were right or wrong, but to make a factual judgement about whether she knew she was beyond the legal limit when she procured an abortion.

“Prosecutors considered there was enough evidence to bring this case for a court to decide, and we respect the jury’s decision.”

