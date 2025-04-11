Man jailed for killing father-of-seven in street attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of killing a father-of-seven who died following a punch.

Derek Pearson, 47, was convicted of culpable homicide last month after a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The court heard Pearson assaulted Steven Johnson, 50, in the city’s Carmelite Lane after leaving a pub on March 12, 2023.

Pearson punched Mr Johnson, causing him to fall and hit his head off a parked car and the road.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died two days later from the injuries sustained during the attack.

Prosecutors said the incident happened after Mr Johnson tried to diffuse an argument between Pearson and his then partner.

Pearson, from Aberdeen, was also found guilty of assaulting his former partner during the same incident.

He was sentenced to serve seven years in prison at the same court on Friday, the Crown Office said.

A non-harassment order was also granted for an indefinite period, banning him from contacting or attempting to contact his former partner.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “This case shows the devastating consequences that can arise from a single punch.

“Steven Johnson tragically died the day after his 50th birthday and many other lives have been changed forever because of Derek Pearson’s violent actions.

“There was evidence which showed that Mr Johnson was simply trying to diffuse rising tensions that night.

“Pearson could have walked away but instead chose to take part in this senseless act of violence, for which he has now been held accountable.

“Our prosecutors will continue to take action against those responsible for this type of offending as we strive to keep the communities we serve safe.”