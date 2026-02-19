For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An aspiring rapper has been found guilty of owning one of the XL bully dogs responsible for the first fatal attack since the breed was banned in England and Wales.

Ashley Warren, 41, was convicted after two dogs – named Beauty and Bear – mauled 68-year-old Esther Martin to death on 3 February 2024. The tragic incident occurred just two days after new legislation made it a criminal offence to own or possess an XL bully without a certificate of exemption.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard that Mr Warren had left Ms Martin with the two dogs, alongside eight puppies of the same breed, at his home in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex.

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC said Warren asked the 5ft 3in woman to mind the animals so that he could travel to London to film a music video.

This was despite her mobility issues, lack of dog training and “little to no experience” of being left alone with them for a prolonged period of time, Mr Paxton said.

open image in gallery Esther Martin was killed by two XL bully dogs called Beauty and Bear (Essex Police/PA)

Hours after her arrival Ms Martin sustained “dozens and dozens” of injuries, including a bite through the tissue of her arm and a “complete fracturing” of the bone, the court heard.

The prosecutor told jurors: “It was, you may think, a tragedy waiting to happen, given the imbalance that arose between 68-year-old Esther, short in stature, and the towering power of these banned XL bully dogs.”

Police had been to the property about an unrelated matter 11 days before the attack, and a video recording, played to jurors, showed Warren telling the officer “it’s a shame about the laws” and “my boy’s got papers already”.

Mr Paxton said: “If that was a reference to an exemption certificate, that was a lie.”

Warren accepted in court that he did not hold exemption certificates and had not applied for any.

In the footage, XL bullies play as the defendant tells the officer that the public perception of the breed is “mad to me”.

open image in gallery Ashley Warren arriving at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, during his trial (Yui Mok/ PA)

He adds: “These dogs are so friendly and loyal it’s unbelievable.

“It’s like I’ve only seen them ever attack people when someone’s tried to attack the owners.”

He also told the officer: “You get them little poodles that come up to you and go rah, rah, rah, you know – they’re more aggressive.”

Warren pleaded not guilty to being the owner of a dog named Bear which caused injury resulting in death while dangerously out of control in a private place, and to being a person in charge of a dog named Beauty which did the same.

Jurors found him guilty of being the owner of Bear by a majority of 11 to one at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.

He was cleared of being in charge of Beauty, which belonged to his girlfriend.

Warren, now of Addlestone, Surrey, said in evidence that he “never seen this coming in a million years” and “I would never have left Esther with the dogs if I thought they were dangerous”.

The defendant, who wore a grey Nike hoodie and tracksuit bottoms in the dock, was found guilty by a majority of 11 to one of having a bladed article without good reason or lawful authority at Clacton railway station on February 3 2024, after officers found a knife which he said was a prop in a music video he had been making that day in London.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to ensure Ashley Warren has been held accountable, but I know that no verdict will ever bring Esther back.

“I know her death has had, and continues to have, a huge impact on her family – and my thoughts are with them today as they continue to grieve the loss of their mother.

“Esther’s death was a needless tragedy and one that has affected the whole community in Jaywick.

“These animals we were able to prove were large, powerful, and difficult to control. Esther died in the most horrific of circumstances and Ashley Warren is culpable for her death.

“Our investigation established Warren was illegally owning the dogs, keeping them in poor conditions, and struggling to look after them.

“He knew Esther well. He would have been aware of her mobility and health issues and that if he struggled to control the dogs, she definitely would do too.

“His assertion that Esther had looked after the animals before was disingenuous because he knew she had never cared for them without another adult present.

“He selfishly took advantage of her good nature and left her with dangerous animals. That decision, ultimately, cost Esther her life.”

Warren is due to be sentenced at the same court on April 1.