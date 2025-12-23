For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A two-year-old toddler has died in a horrific crash on the A1 in Cambridgeshire, just days before Christmas.

Five others have been hospitalised after a Toyota Auris broke down on the northbound carriageway just past Stibbington Junction, and was hit by a Volkswagen Touran at around 6.20pm.

The little boy, who had been sitting inside the Toyota, was killed while five other passengers were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 64-year-old man, was lightly injured.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been bailed until 20 March.

Cambridgeshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to aid the investigation.

Sgt David Mcllwhan said: “Our thoughts are with the parents and family of this young child who has tragically lost his life in this collision.

“The family is being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage but was unable to stop at the scene to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the moments leading up to the incident or the collision itself should report it to the police online quoting incident 401 of December 20.