Police slammed as more than 285,000 crimes were not recorded last year

More than 285,000 crimes went unrecorded by police last year, new research has found.

Watchdog His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found 94.8 per cent of crimes were recorded by forces in England and Wales in the year to March 31,

While this is up from up from 80.5 per cent in 2014, the number of anti-social behaviour offences being officially documented were “unacceptably low”, HMICFRS said.

While it praised the increase, this still meant that more than 285,000 offences were not recorded.

The inspectorate said that forces should improve recording of crimes such as harassment, stalking and controlling or coercive behaviour, that disproportionately affect women and girls, and make up 37.9 per cent of unrecorded violent crime.

It said they must also improve the recording of offences linked to domestic abuse, crimes classed as anti-social behaviour, and crimes affecting vulnerable people.

The watchdog found that only 78 per cent of crimes on average are recorded within 24 hours, and stressed that officers should record offences at the earliest opportunity.

Sample cases audited between 2021 to 2025 showed that five forces recorded less than 40 per cent of crimes within 24 hours, while one only achieved 2.6 per cent and took more than a week to record most offences.

Only 78 per cent of crimes on average are recorded within 24 hours, the watchdog found ( PA Archive )

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: “For the public to have trust and confidence in policing, they need to know that when they report a crime, the police will record it accurately and without delay.

“Correctly recording these crimes means forces can quickly allocate cases and begin investigations promptly.

“Importantly, it also helps to make sure victims receive a better service, and access the support they may desperately need.

“We have seen marked improvements in the way forces record crimes, and a greater awareness and understanding of its importance.

“I am particularly pleased with the way forces have taken action to implement our recommendations from previous inspections.

“However, there is still more to do. There remains much difference between forces in how well they record crime.

“For example, violent crimes still aren’t being recorded well enough and the level of crime reporting related to antisocial behaviour remains unacceptably low.”

Data from an audit period between 2021 and 2025 suggested that only 51.9 per cent of crimes classed as anti-social behaviour targeting a specific individual or group were recorded.

The report said: “This level of crime recording is unacceptably low, and it means victims remain at risk of harm.”

For violent crime, 93.6 per cent of offences were recorded, ranging between a top rate of 98 per cent for one force and less than 90 per cent for two forces.

Inspectors said that officers should make sure they properly record unconfirmed reports of rape. Of the samples reviewed between 2021 to 2025, the correct procedure was used in less than 70 per cent of cases.

Overall, between 2023 and 2025, police recorded 95.9 per cent of sexual offences – the highest rate was two forces that recorded 100% of such crimes in 2024, while the lowest was one that recorded 87% in 2023.

Over-recording was also an issue, with 2.3 per cent of offences unnecessarily documented, with some forces mistakenly taking a “just in case” approach, the report found.