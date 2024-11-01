Covent Garden Christmas tree harvested in Solihull ahead of festive season
Covent Garden has worked with Woods Farm for 15 years.
Covent Garden’s famous Christmas tree has been handpicked and freshly harvested ahead of this year’s festive season.
For the 15th consecutive year the 55ft Norwegian spruce Christmas tree was chosen from Woods Farm, a 200-acre festive forest near Solihull in the West Midlands.
Woods Farm also supplies festive trees to other notable locations such as Downing Street and Windsor Castle.
The tree was picked, felled and carefully wrapped on Friday, before making its way to Covent Garden’s West Piazza, where it will stand in front of the historic Market Building.
A team of professionals, assisted by a 20ft crane, will transform the tree over the course of a week, working strategically in sections and adorning it with 30,000 dazzling lights and 200 baubles.
The installation of the tree will begin on November 4 and it will be officially unveiled to the public on November 12, when its lights will be switched on.