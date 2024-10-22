Glasgow confirmed as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Glasgow has been chosen to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, it has been officially confirmed.

The Games will take place from July 23 to August 2, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has announced.

Glasgow 2026 will feature a 10-sport programme across four venues within an eight-mile corridor, with more than 500,000 tickets made available for spectators.

Around 3,000 athletes are expected to compete from up to 74 Commonwealth nations and territories representing a combined total of 2.5 billion people – a third of the world’s entire population.

The Commonwealth Games has a special place in the hearts of athletes around the globe, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them Jon Doig, Commonwealth Games Scotland

Para sport will once again be fully integrated as a key priority for the Games, with six Para sports included on the programme.

The four venues confirmed to host events are Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena and the Scottish Event Campus.

The Glasgow 2026 Games is estimated to deliver more than £100 million of inward investment into the city.

CGF CEO Katie Sadleir said: “On behalf of the entire Commonwealth Sport Movement, we are delighted to officially confirm that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place in the host city of Glasgow.

“The Games promise to be a truly immersive festival of sport and celebration of culture and diversity that inspires athletes and sports – with a fan experience more accessible than ever before.

“The 2026 Games will be a bridge to the Commonwealth Games of tomorrow – an exciting first step in our journey to reset and redefine the Games as a truly collaborative, flexible and sustainable model for the future that minimises costs, reduces the environmental footprint, and enhances social impact – in doing so increasing the scope of countries capable of hosting.

“With the reassuring legacy of Glasgow 2014 providing existing sporting, transport and accommodation infrastructure, and world-class venues and expertise, we look forward to working with the Glasgow team to deliver a very special Commonwealth Games in 2026.”

Commonwealth Games Scotland chief executive Jon Doig said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured Glasgow as hosts of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“Glasgow 2026 will have all the drama, passion and joy that we know the Commonwealth Games delivers even if it is to be lighter and leaner than some previous editions. It will be more accessible, delivered on a smaller footprint which brings our fans closer to the sporting action.

The Commonwealth Games is a hugely important event for Scottish sport and an exciting opportunity for the people of Scotland First Minister John Swinney

“The Commonwealth Games has a special place in the hearts of athletes around the globe, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them, their support staff and fans from all four corners of the Commonwealth to experience the famous Scottish and Glasgow hospitality. It is an exciting moment for the city and the country.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said: “The Commonwealth Games is a hugely important event for Scottish sport and an exciting opportunity for the people of Scotland.

“As well as an action-packed, inclusive sports programme that will inspire and excite audiences across the globe – Glasgow 2026 will also be a cultural celebration.

“I would like to thank Commonwealth Games Scotland for their hard work and dedication to produce a viable proposal for Glasgow 2026 – and to the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Australia for their assistance in helping to secure the Games.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “It’s fantastic news that the Commonwealth Games Federation has formally confirmed Glasgow as the host city of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“This is good news for the Commonwealth Games and yet another opportunity for Glasgow and Scotland to demonstrate their ability to put on world class sporting events.”

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Commonwealth Games back to Glasgow for 2026, where Scotland’s renowned hospitality and unwavering passion for sport will once again light up the city on the world stage.

“The UK Government has long supported the Games, and we’re proud to have played our part in making Glasgow 2026 a reality, backing the Scottish Government, Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Commonwealth Games Federation to deliver a world-class event.

“Together, we are dedicated to creating an unforgettable Games that will inspire athletes, fans and communities across the country for generations.”

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “The 2026 Games are an opportunity to set out a new blueprint for the future of sustainable, accessible Commonwealth sport – and it should come as no surprise that the organisers believe Glasgow is the place they can make that happen.

“Our city has a track record that is second to none when it comes to staging major events – and, in particular, working with organisers to make sure new competitions and formats get off to the best possible start.

“Glasgow benefited greatly from hosting the Games in 2014 and officials have shared expertise and experience with both Commonwealth Games Scotland and the Commonwealth Games Federation as they have developed their plans for 2026.

“These Games will be, by design, different from those the Glasgow hosted a decade ago – but the city will play its part in helping make them a success on their own terms.”