Waspi compensation calls could face symbolic Commons vote

Calls to establish a compensation scheme for women affected by changes to the state pension age could be pushed to a symbolic Commons vote next week.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn wants to introduce the Women’s State Pension age (Ombudsman report and compensation scheme) Bill to the Commons for further consideration.

His proposed Bill would require ministers to publish measures to address the findings of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) report, which recommended the UK Government pay compensation to women born in the 1950s whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men.

The watchdog said the women should be paid up to £2,950 each, a package with a potential total cost of £10.5 billion to the public purse, as poor communication meant they had lost out on the change to plan their retirement finances.

But the Government last month ruled out a compensation package despite Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves being among the senior ministers to support the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaign when Labour was in opposition.

Mr Flynn will seek permission on January 28 to introduce his Bill to the Commons for further consideration.

A Commons vote on Mr Flynn’s motion under the 10-minute rule process would not force a change, but could highlight the level of unhappiness among Labour backbenchers over the Government’s stance.

Mr Flynn said: “The SNP will bring forward a Bill in the House of Commons next week to ensure Waspi women finally get the financial compensation and justice they are entitled to, after years of being fobbed off by untrustworthy Tory and Labour governments.”

The 10-minute rule process allows Mr Flynn up to 10 minutes to make a speech on why he wants to introduce his private member’s bill (PMB) and an MP wishing to oppose it can also make a 10-minute speech.

The House will then decide whether or not the PMB should be introduced and receive a first reading, which involves having its title being read out and an order for the Bill to be printed.

Scottish Labour MPs must finally do the right thing and vote for this bill to ensure compensation for Waspi women. Stephen Flynn

The SNP have said they will force a vote, which could include supporters of the motion also shouting no to trigger a formal division.

Any vote would be viewed as a symbolic show of support for the compensation proposal as PMBs face a battle to become law if they do not receive Government support and fail to secure parliamentary time to clear the necessary stages.

Mr Flynn said: “Waspi women have been badly let down by the Labour Party, in particular, who have broken yet another election promise by refusing to offer any compensation despite previously saying they would. It’s time to stop the broken promises and finally make good on their word.

“Just this week, every single party in the Scottish Parliament unanimously voted for an SNP government motion demanding the UK government provide compensation to Waspi women.

“I am pleased that the SNP Waspi compensation Bill already has cross-party support from MPs of all the main parties – but, with a supermajority in Parliament, what matters now is how Labour MPs choose to vote.

“Scottish Labour MPs must finally do the right thing and vote for this bill to ensure compensation for Waspi women. Otherwise, voters in Scotland will know that their empty promises are worthless, and they can’t be trusted to stand up for Scotland.”