Tennis star Coco Gauff says TikTok ban ‘will force me to read books more’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US tennis star Coco Gauff said her country’s TikTok ban “will force me to read books more” after victory at the Australian Open.

TikTok’s app was removed from prominent app stores in the US on Saturday just before a federal law that would have banned the popular social media platform was scheduled to go into effect.

By 10.50pm Eastern Standard Time, the app was not found on Apple and Google’s app stores.

Gauff, 20, has more than 750,000 followers on the platform as well as millions of likes and views.

The US star beat Belinda Bencic to reach the Australian Open women’s singles quarter-finals on day eight of the competition.

But Gauff’s happiness at the result was tempered by the US TikTok ban.

“I honestly thought I would be able to get away with it because I was in Australia,” she said.

Hopefully (TikTok) comes back. It’s really sad. I’ve been on the app since it was called Musical.ly. I love TikTok. It’s like an escape. I honestly do that before matches Coco Gauff

“I guess it’s something with my number. I don’t know. I have to do some research.

“Hopefully it comes back. It’s really sad. I’ve been on the app since it was called Musical.ly. I love TikTok. It’s like an escape. I honestly do that before matches.

“I guess it will force me to read books more, so be more of a productive human probably.

“Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. Everything happens for a reason.”

App stores are prohibited from offering the platform under the new law, which takes effect on Sunday.

Users opening the TikTok app on Saturday were greeted with a message from the company that stopped them scrolling on videos.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US,” the message said.

“Unfortunately that means you can’t use TikTok for now.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office.

“Please stay tuned!”

US President-elect Donald Trump said he would “most likely” give TikTok 90 days to work out a deal that would allow the platform to avoid a ban in the US.