Five people arrested after fatal stabbing

The 26-year-old man died in Stockton-on-Tees following a stabbing incident at around midnight on Thursday.

Harry Stedman
Thursday 19 September 2024 14:25
A 26-year-old man died in Stockton-on-Tees (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 26-year-old man died in Stockton-on-Tees (Peter Byrne/PA)

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Teesside.

The 26-year-old man died on Hills Drive in Stockton-on-Tees following a stabbing incident at around midnight on Thursday, Cleveland Police said.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the victim’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The force said it arrested five people as part of a murder investigation into the incident.

All five suspects remain in police custody.

Inquiries are continuing and detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to come forward.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 180509, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

