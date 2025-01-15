Birthday girl Claudia Winkleman praises ‘excellent’ viral caricature cake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The creator of a Claudia Winkleman cake that went viral for its unique features has said he was shocked after the star called it “excellent” in a birthday post.

Amateur baker Keith Scovell, from Kentish Town in north-west London, went viral for creating a caricature-style cake of the TV presenter using Tic Tacs for teeth and black icing to create both her trademark hairstyle and dark eyeliner.

Winkleman described the baked good as “excellent” as she shared a picture of the cake on Instagram on Wednesday, earning more than 35,000 likes in six hours.

After seeing Winkleman’s Instagram post, Mr Scovell told the PA news agency: “The smile on my face now is looking like one of my cakes. I think I’ve grown teeth.

“My heart – you know when you’re kind of happy, but you’re also nervous?

“I then went on (Instagram) and I had to sit down because I didn’t realise that I put quite a lot of hard work into all of this.”

The amateur baker said he felt shocked and added having his post shared by a celebrity “doesn’t happen to people like me”.

Mr Scovell, who is an HR consultant, has created various cakes of different celebrities including presenter duo Ant and Dec, US President-elect Donald Trump and the King and Queen.

He has carved out a unique style, with each cake featuring an abnormally large mouth complete with striking white teeth.

“Normal people would have had a team behind them doing this, but it’s just me on my phone putting things out there and doing things without any endorsements from anybody or any celebrities,” he said.

“It means that actually the average person who can put some average things together to make people smile… that’s the power of social media.

“People have had a really good smile along the way and now they’re smiling even more.”

Mr Scovell went viral on TikTok after he shared a video showcasing his Winkleman cake, prompting hundreds of thousands of interactions.

He joked that his virality on the internet will soon come to an end and make him something of a “one-hit wonder” but he said he remains grateful his creation was recognised by the presenter.

The HR consultant said he loves cakes with “auras” that look “off-beat” but credits his hearing impairment and ability to lip read as helping him create his striking designs.

“I think because I’ve learned to lip read and learned people’s facial expressions and their faces I think that’s how you can pick up a point on somebody’s face,” he said.