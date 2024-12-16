Civil Service chief tells officials to ‘relish opportunities’ of Starmer reforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new head of the Civil Service has told officials they must “do things differently” as part of a “rewiring” of the way government works.

Sir Chris Wormald, the new Cabinet Secretary, said officials should work “much more effectively” across Whitehall departments and take advantage of new technology.

In a message to all civil servants on his first day in the job, Sir Chris praised the “incredible contribution” made by officials.

The Prime Minister has been clear that he wants a rewiring of the way the Government works to deliver his recently announced plan for change Sir Chris Wormald

His comments come after Sir Keir Starmer strained relations with the Civil Service by claiming that “too many people in Whitehall are comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline” earlier this month.

The Prime Minister wants to reform and improve the operation of Whitehall, improving productivity and working beyond departmental silos to deliver his “missions” for government.

In his email to staff, Sir Chris said: “As Cabinet Secretary, it is my role to support the Prime Minister and government to deliver for the country.

“The Prime Minister has been clear that he wants a rewiring of the way the Government works to deliver his recently announced plan for change.

“This will require all of us to do things differently – from working much more effectively across departments to taking advantage of the major opportunities technology provides.

“Throughout my career, I have seen the Civil Service adapt and change to achieve incredible things for the people of the United Kingdom. I know that together we will relish the opportunities the coming years will bring.”

Before taking up the new role as head of the Civil Service, Sir Chris had been the senior official at the Department of Health and Social Care.

He said he was “deeply honoured” to be taking up the job of Cabinet Secretary.

He told colleagues: “Over the years I have seen the incredible contribution that we as civil servants make and it fills me with great pride to be leading the Civil Service.”

He said he was looking forward to meeting officials across the country to “hear your ideas to improve the way that Government works”.

Sir Chris took up the role on Monday after Simon Case stood down on health grounds following an eventful four years in the job which included the Covid-19 pandemic, partygate, rows around Boris Johnson’s conduct and steering the Civil Service through the death of the Queen and coronation of the King.

Mr Case had been a “remarkable public servant”, Sir Chris said.