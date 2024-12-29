What are passengers entitled to if their flight has been affected by fog?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of passengers have faced cancellations or delays after fog affected flights at Gatwick Airport on Sunday.

On the airport’s busiest day of the holiday period, many travellers were left needing assistance or compensation.

Here the PA news agency answers key questions on how to get help if your flight is affected by fog.

– What flights are covered by UK consumer law?

Flights operated by an airline departing from a UK airport, flights operated by a UK or EU airline arriving at a UK airport, or flights operated by a UK airline arriving at an EU airport are covered.

– How long must a flight be delayed before I am entitled to assistance?

It depends on the distance of the flight.

For flights under 1,500km (932 miles), such as from Glasgow to Amsterdam, it is at least two hours.

For flights between 1,500km (932 miles) and 3,500km (2,175 miles), such as from Manchester to Marrakesh, it is at least three hours.

For flights over 3,500km (2,175 miles), such as from Heathrow to New York, it is at least four hours.

– What should this assistance include?

A reasonable amount of food and drink (often via vouchers), a means for you to communicate (often by refunding the cost of phone calls), and accommodation and transfers if an overnight stay is required.

– What happens in reality?

Airlines often fail to provide this assistance during major disruption due to being overwhelmed by requests and there being a shortage of available rooms in local hotels.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says in this scenario, passengers can organise their own assistance and claim the costs back from the airline by submitting receipts.

– Does that mean I should book a luxury hotel suite and order champagne?

Airlines are unlikely to reimburse you for that. The CAA advises passengers not to “spend more than is reasonable”.

– How long must assistance be provided for?

Until your flight takes off or you accept a refund after deciding not to travel.

– What about getting to my destination?

If a flight is cancelled, airlines are required to issue a full refund or get you to your destination if you still want to travel.

Most will book you on to another of their flights but you may be entitled to travel with another airline or by an alternative mode of transport if it will get you to your destination significantly sooner.

Passengers doing this are often required to purchase their own tickets and submit a claim to their original airline for reimbursement.

– What if I no longer want to travel?

You are entitled to a refund if you have been delayed by more than five hours.

– Am I entitled to compensation for a delayed flight?

Airlines are only liable for compensation if the reason for a delay is deemed within their control, such as a fault with the aircraft or pilot sickness.