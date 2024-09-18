Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Live traps have been placed to recapture a capybara which escaped from a zoo after the creature was located but not retrieved during a night-time search.

One-year-old Cinnamon escaped from Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday.

She was found living in a field and section of woodland next to the zoo by a search team on Tuesday night but hid and could not be recaptured, according to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Despite efforts last night to recapture her she managed to hide in dense thicket and the decision was made to place down live traps rather than attempt to catch her by hand and cause further stress Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

The post said: “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our team last night along with a couple of local volunteers (including a thermal drone operator) we managed to locate Cinnamon.

“It turns out that she is currently living in a field and section of woodland right next to the zoo – less than 200m from her home.

“Despite efforts last night to recapture her she managed to hide in dense thicket and the decision was made to place down live traps rather than attempt to catch her by hand and cause further stress (or drive her further away).”

The zoo explained that live traps cause animals no harm.

“Live traps are essentially cages with an automatic door that cause no harm to the animal – they simply walk in to some food and the door will close behind – we hope that these will allow us to recapture Cinnamon without any further stress,” the zoo posted on its Facebook page.

“We will be continuing to monitor the situation and conducting further searches.”

Will Dorrell, the zoo’s owner, previously told the PA news agency Cinnamon is “probably living her best life”.

He had also said that the zoo might have to set some live traps to recapture her after explaining how capybaras are “so good at hiding”, and can hold their breath for up to five minutes and run up to 20mph, making them difficult to catch.

Capybaras are generally about the size of a Labrador, but one-year-old Cinnamon is roughly as big as a large spaniel.

The zoo said anyone who sees the animal should call the zoo immediately on 01952 677 917 or 07908 726240 if between the hours of 5pm and 9am.