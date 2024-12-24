Residents ‘angry’ after being asked to remove ‘harmless’ lights before Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Residents of a complex in London were left “very angry” after being asked to remove their “harmless” Christmas lights, according to one homeowner.

Ronald Neil, 82, a retired journalist, said he and other residents at Teddington Riverside, a collection of apartments and townhouses, received an email from their property management group on December 23 detailing complaints regarding Christmas lights on balconies.

Mr Neil, who lives with his wife and has decorated his balcony with lights, said he has lived at his property for six years and has never been asked to take the lights down.

“People are very angry because all we’re doing is stringing these lights as part of Christmas on the balconies and we’ve been instructed to remove them,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s a perfectly innocent thing to do at this time of year.”

Mr Neil estimated between 10 and 15 properties have been decorated with Christmas lights, adding he did not take his down despite the initial instruction.

“We switched them on anyway because this email didn’t arrive until 4pm,” he said.

“We would not win any prizes – 30 or 40 yards of these tiny little lights, and we’ve just strung them along the balcony.

“I have to say it’s not very impressive. They’re absolutely harmless and they just brighten up people’s balconies.

“And for some reason or other they say: ‘Remove them because it’s not in the terms of your lease or contract,’ which to be honest with you I think is bonkers.”

An email seen by PA from property managers Urang Group read “numerous complaints have been received regarding the Christmas lights being displayed on the balconies which is a breach of lease”.

It goes on to “kindly urge all residents that have erected lights on their balconies” to remove them.

A day later on Christmas Eve, residents received another email from Urang apologising “for the distress” caused and suggesting “to maintain the Christmas cheer” people with light displays should switch the lights off at 10pm or “turn the luminosity down during sleeping hours”.

We need to brighten up our lives at the moment, anything that does that should be welcomed, not condemned Ronald Neil

Mr Neil said: “The place is not ablaze in light.

“I’m very glad the wise men were allowed to have a light so that they could follow it.

“Seems to me, at Christmas time, putting up a few Christmas lights is not exactly breaking the law.

“We need to brighten up our lives at the moment, anything that does that should be welcomed, not condemned.”

Asked if the situation had dampened his Christmas spirit, Mr Neil said: “Not for a second. I just think it’s bonkers!”

PA has contacted Urang Group for comment.