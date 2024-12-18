King was ‘charming’, says F1 team boss Christian Horner after being made a CBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

F1 team principal Christian Horner has said the King was “charming” after being honoured by Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Horner, 51, was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the New Year Honours list for his services to motorsport and was formally honoured at an investiture ceremony on Wednesday.

The motorsport executive has led Red Bull’s F1 team since 2005, winning six constructors’ championships between 2010 and 2023.

Speaking at Buckingham Palace alongside his wife, Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell-Horner, the Red Bull team principal said being made a CBE was “humbling”, adding: “It’s a huge privilege to receive an honour like this.”

Asked about his conversation with Charles, Horner told the PA news agency: “He was charming.

“We exchanged pleasantries and he inquired how the season had gone.”

Horner’s career began as a racing driver, becoming a race winner in the 1992 British Formula Renault Championship before switching to team management after retiring from competitive driving at the age of 25.

Horner said the competition in F1 was “much fiercer this year”, with McLaren surpassing Red Bull to become constructors’ champions.

He added: “We came out of it defending the Drivers’ World Championship, winning more races than any other team, nine wins, four sprint victories.

“We led more than double the amount of laps of any other drivers.

“Of course, the competition was much fiercer this year, but it was great to defend that Drivers’ World Championship.”

Horner was cleared to remain as Red Bull team principal earlier this year after an allegation of inappropriate behaviour against him was dismissed.

The motorsport executive said Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was a “unique talent”.

Discussing the Dutch driver, Horner added: “He’s a generational talent that just continues to evolve and get stronger and stronger.

“This was probably his best season in Formula One, in delivering the kind of results that he did to defend his title.”

Speaking at Buckingham Palace, Horner said the first World Constructors’ Championship Red Bull won in 2010 was a highlight of his career.

He added: “Most of all, I think it’s testimony to all the men and women behind the scenes in the team and working with such a fantastic group of people.”