Chris Pratt: Americans need to support each other despite election results

Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt has said that, despite the results of the US presidential election, Americans need to “focus instead on showing up for each other”.

The Hollywood actor wrote a piece for his mother-in-law Maria Shriver’s newsletter in which he suggested Americans must “accept the results” whatever they may be and concentrate on their civic duty.

“Like so many of us, I’ve been doomscrolling my way through this election season,” the 45-year-old, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, wrote in the Sunday Paper.

“And I see things from both sides. I understand that people’s lives and rights are on the line.

“I also see that there are millions of people who feel overlooked and invisible to our government and are desperate for something to change.”

The Jurassic World star said “about half of the voting population” will be “incredibly disappointed” on Wednesday as the US election results trickle in.

“It’s OK to take a moment to lick your wounds when you lose. Heck, go ahead and cry in the mirror,” he wrote.

“But if we become too paralysed by defeat or too pompous in victory, allegiance to our ‘team’ can blind us to the fact that we are fellow countrymen.

How do we become a nation of honourable winners and graceful losers? It starts with remembering no matter who wins or loses, there are still going to be people who need help in this country. Chris Pratt

“How do we become a nation of honourable winners and graceful losers? It starts with remembering, no matter who wins or loses, there are still going to be people who need help in this country.”

Pratt said he is known as superhero Star-Lord from Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, but he grew up in “small-town America” with parents who “worked hard to make ends meet”.

“Our family was poor. I wore hand-me-down clothes. I lived out of my car when I first moved to Los Angeles,” he wrote.

“Yet even though my life has drastically changed, I’m trying to make sense of the election through the eyes of Americans on both sides.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about where we’ll be as a nation on November 6, how we can attempt to move forward after so much division, and how some of the lessons that sports teach us may be just what all of us need as we chart a course forward.”

Pratt said playing sport when he was growing up taught him that “losing is part of the game”.

“I feel as though we live in a time now when so many people have yet to learn that lesson. Sometimes your team doesn’t win,” he wrote.

“I’m a son. I’m a dad. I love this country. I’m looking for ways to stay connected to my fellow Americans.

“I also think there are millions out there like me looking to do the same – to find a way to come together after the election, no matter who wins or loses.”

Pratt said America’s greatness is in “the strength of our unified communities”.

“Our strength lies in our people who step across the political aisle, not just with the handshake of a good sportsman, but a helping hand to anyone in need,” he wrote.

“So, be a good sport. We need you. Our country needs you. Team Red, Team Blue, and Team ‘Didn’t Even Vote’ too.

“Your civic duty can be uniquely exercised on November 5, but there is an even bigger civic duty required the next day: which is to accept the results and focus instead on showing up for each other.”

It comes after the cast of Marvel’s Avengers reunited to support Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris ahead of the election.

Hulk star Mark Ruffalo shared a video on social media in which Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson assembled the superhero crew to encourage viewers to vote blue.

The stars, including Captain America’s Chris Evans and Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr, comically referred to their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.