Proposed phone bans for suspected people smugglers branded ‘weak’ by Tories

Measures aimed at cracking down on organised immigration crime are too “weak”, the Tories have said, as the party branded the Government’s proposed travel bans and social media blackouts as “laughable”.

Under new court orders, suspects could be prevented from using a laptop or mobile phone, accessing social media networks, associating with certain people, or accessing their finances.

The proposed legislation comes as figures show the number of migrants arriving in the UK in 2024 by crossing the English Channel in small boats was up by a quarter on the previous year.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp told Sky News: “The idea that dangerous people smuggling gangs are going to be deterred by the threat of some sort of mobile phone banning order is pretty laughable, frankly.

“These measures are not going to make a difference.”

Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) can already be sought to curb the movement of people involved in organised immigration crime.

But the Government says the measures are not being used to their full effect, and plans to introduce new “interim” SCPOs designed to place “immediate” restrictions on suspects’ activity while a full order is considered by the courts.

Police, the National Crime Agency and other law enforcement bodies would be able to apply directly to the High Court for these orders without going through the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the Home Office said.

Breaching an interim order could lead to up to five years in prison.

The measures will be included in the Government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which is expected to be introduced to Parliament in the coming weeks.

Announcing the change, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “We will give law enforcement stronger powers they need to pursue and stop more of these vile gang networks.

“Border security is one of the foundations of this Government’s Plan for Change, including making people better off, delivering safer streets and strengthening our NHS, and we will do everything in our power to deliver for working people.”

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Philp called on the Government to reinstate the Tories’ Rwanda plan, adding: “We had a plan, it was ready to go, it was beginning to work already. It would, I think, have actually stopped the boats completely, but Labour cancelled it.

“And instead they’ve got this sort of rather weak, you know, ‘we’re going to ban people from using mobile phones’ stuff we hear today, which is not going to fix a problem this severe.”

According to provisional figures from the Home Office, some 36,816 people crossed the English Channel in 2024, a jump of 25% from the 29,437 who arrived in 2023.

The total is down 20% on the record 45,774 arrivals in 2022, however.

Labour MP for Dover and Deal Mike Tapp argued that the Government has made progress on cracking down on smuggling gangs, but “much work remains to be done”.

He said: “As well as new powers, we must get the approach right. To do so, the Border Security Command should follow the lead of MI5’s approach to tackling terrorists. MI5’s priority when operating against terror cells is to stop terrorist attacks from happening.”

Mr Tapp, who served with the Intelligence Corps, added: “While our primary focus is on tackling smuggling gangs and restoring order, it is positive that we remain open to exploring further strong solutions to asylum processing.

“Keir Starmer has indicated a willingness to consider partnerships with European nations to process asylum claims closer to the point of origin.

“This approach, similar to agreements between Italy and Albania, could help streamline the process while alleviating pressure on domestic resources, and would destroy the smuggling gangs’ business model.”