Sir Chris Hoy ‘openness’ sees surge in prostate cancer awareness, charity says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A prostate cancer charity said it has been able to reach “so many more men” since six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy announced he was terminally ill with the disease.

Prostate Scotland credited the former cyclist’s “openness” about his diagnosis with an increased awareness of the disease, which it said was reflected in its website stats for the past month.

The charity said it had seen 5,600 new users visit its website in the past month, a rise of 69%.

It also said it had seen “record spikes” in visits to its webpages.

This included a 255% rise in the number of visits to a prostate cancer information page, and a 209% increase in visits to its online symptom checker.

We want to say a huge thank you to Sir Chris. His openness to share his experience has enabled us to reach so many more men in just one month Alison Wright, chief executive of Prostate Scotland

Visits to a PSA (prostate specific antigen) test information page, and the charity’s homepage, also both more than doubled.

Prostate Scotland chief executive Alison Wright said: “Our mission as a charity is for more Scottish men to be aware of their prostate, understand the symptoms of prostate cancer and disease, get to their GP earlier, and receive treatment for what is a curable cancer in most men.

“That’s why we want to say a huge thank you to Sir Chris. His openness to share his experience has enabled us to reach so many more men in just one month.

“We know men don’t always seek out mainstream health support and can ignore symptoms, and with no national screening programme for prostate cancer currently in place, it’s crucial we get the message out to more men: ‘Go to your GP and request a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test from the age of 50, whether you have symptoms or not.'”

The charity said nearly one in two men in Scotland will be affected by prostate disease at some point in their lives, and that one in 10 are likely to develop prostate cancer.

Sir Chris’ diagnosis came after his father and grandfather were both diagnosed with the disease, and the charity has urged other men with a family history of prostate cancer to get tested in a bid to catch any cases early.

He revealed in October that his cancer is terminal.

Prostate Scotland was founded 18 years ago, and provides information, advice and support on prostate cancer and prostate disease for men and their families living in Scotland.

Further information about the charity’s services, including an online symptom checker, can be found on its website: prostatescotland.org.uk