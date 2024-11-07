First World War memorial to brave soldier given Grade II listing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A First World War memorial dedicated to a soldier who was fatally shot as he delivered a message during the Battle of Somme has been given Grade II listing.

The memorial, in a Lancashire churchyard, commemorates the bravery of Private James Miller, who was shot as he left his trench to deliver a message.

The 26-year-old continued with the task despite his injury, collapsing and dying after he returned with the reply.

The paper mill worker, born near Hoghton, Lancashire, in 1890, joined 7 Battalion the King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment in September 1914 after enlisting at the outbreak of the war.

Private James Miller’s actions at the Battle of the Somme should never be forgotten Sir Chris Bryant

During the Battle of the Somme, one of the bloodiest battles of the conflict, Private Miller’s unit took enemy positions but the number of casualties meant they needed reinforcements to hold the ground they had gained.

He was selected to deliver a request to the adjacent company and told to bring back a reply “at all costs”.

His actions meant that reinforcements arrived, saving the lives of his comrades.

A report in the London Gazette said: “Private Miller was ordered to take an important message under heavy shell and rifle fire, and to bring back a reply at all costs.

“He was compelled to cross the open, and on leaving the trench was shot almost immediately in the back, the bullet coming through his abdomen.

“In spite of this, with heroic courage and self-sacrifice, he compressed the gaping wound in his abdomen, delivered his message, staggered back with his answer, and fell dead at the feet of the officer to whom he delivered it.

“He gave his life with a supreme devotion to duty.”

Following his death, Private Miller was awarded the Victoria Cross, his image appeared in a series of cigarette cards and a poem called The Story Of The Message was written about him and sold to raise funds for the British Red Cross Association.

His memorial, in St Paul’s churchyard in Withnell, was funded by public subscription and erected at his family church in 1917.

An inscription reads: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

The two-metre tall monument, in the shape of a Celtic wheelhead cross in white Cornish granite, has been listed at Grade II by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “Private James Miller’s actions at the Battle of the Somme should never be forgotten and this listing means that the people of Withnell will always be able to recognise his heroic contribution.

“As we draw closer to Remembrance Sunday, millions will rightly pause and reflect on the sacrifice made by courageous individuals like Private Miller, who helped steer the course of our history.”

Private Miller’s brothers George and Alex died in action later in the war.

Sarah Charlesworth, listing team leader north at Historic England, said: “As we remember the fallen this November, the listing of Private James Miller VC’s memorial serves as a poignant reminder of an individual’s extraordinary bravery and the heartbreak experienced by so many families during the First World War.

“Private Miller’s actions inspired people to come together to fund this memorial and it’s fitting that it’s now protected for future generations.”

Bob Flood, chairman of Withnell Parish Council, added: “Private James Miller VC is remembered with great pride by the people of Withnell and the surrounding villages.

“The story of his courage and self-sacrifice is an inspiration to all who hear it. Long may his name be remembered, alongside all who gave their lives in the fight for our freedom.”