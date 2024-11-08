Chorus members at Welsh National Opera postpone strike action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Chorus members at the Welsh National Opera (WNO) have again agreed to postpone a planned strike after “progress” was made in talks around cuts.

Equity said its 30-strong chorus would not strike on Friday November 15.

Other industrial action would still go ahead, including chorus members wearing campaign T-shirts on stage during curtain calls, making speeches to the audience from the stage and demonstrating outside venues.

We have made progress in talks, but the latest proposal doesn't resolve all the problems and we have a gap to close to reach a resolution Simon Curtis, Equity Wales

The planned action was due to coincide with the show Opera Favourites At The Movies at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.

Previous action in October was also called off by Equity to allow for further talks to take place.

Simon Curtis, of Equity Wales, said: “Our WNO chorus members are understandably frustrated, and the ongoing uncertainty about jobs and income is very stressful.

“We will use the performance on Friday November 15 as an opportunity to highlight the threats to WNO as our members remain resolute in maintaining a full-time chorus and their opposition to compulsory redundancies.

The February strike action would be a significant escalation and we hope that every effort can be put into a negotiated settlement that protects the future of the chorus and Welsh National Opera productions Simon Curtis, Equity Wales

“We have made progress in talks, but the latest proposal doesn’t resolve all the problems and we have a gap to close to reach a resolution.

“The February strike action would be a significant escalation and we hope that every effort can be put into a negotiated settlement that protects the future of the chorus and Welsh National Opera productions.”

The union has planned further strike action for February 6, 7 and 8 next year if the dispute is not resolved.

It would coincide with the first two nights of Mozart’s The Marriage Of Figaro at Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.